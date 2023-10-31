Youngsters aged 5-11 can enjoy a show at Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli this half-term. Based on the illustrated children’s book by Arnold Lobel, Owl at Home is a hilarious tale about an owl who lives alone in a cosy little home in a hollow tree in the woods. One morning, he is rudely awoken by his inconsiderate alarm clock and the calm day he had planned goes out the window!
From an argument with an unruly blanket to a wild adventure with his vacuum cleaner, Owl is swept up in the chaos as he desperately tries to keep calm and carry on with his day. A witty and wonderful tale with music, Owl at Home shows us how to embrace life’s little adventures… even when things go a bit wrong!
Owl at Home will be at Neuadd Dwyfor this Thursday, 2 November, at 11am and 2pm. There will also be free craft activities for families following the performance.