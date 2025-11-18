Harlech will host a 24-hour Snooker Challenge from 9am on Saturday, 22 November.
It will take place in the basement snooker room at The Old Library building in Harlech to raise money for the North West Cancer Research Fund.
“This is particularly pertinent to local people as much of the research is undertaken at Bangor University,” said Sheila Lees, Secretary of the Harlech North West Cancer Research (NWCR) team.
“Donations can be made via Just Giving or we will have collection buckets and sponsor forms on the day.”
