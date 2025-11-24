Two schools went all out to raise £3,000 for an Aberystwyth boy facing his third battle with leukaemia.
Rufus Palmer was enjoying life in remission after a stem cell transplant when swollen glands signalled a return of the blood cancer.
But the town hasn’t taken the news about the 11-year-old lying down, instead rallying to raise over £9,000 in donations to support the high costs the one-income family will endure whilst taking him for treatment in Great Ormond Street children’s hospital in London.
Two schools have also pitched in, with young people from Comins Coch Primary School collectively walking 100,000 metres in a day to raise funds for their ex-pupil, where Rufus’ younger brother Noah still attends.
Even the little-uns at Little Angels Nursery pitched in, raising £1,500 with a raffle at the nursery where the boys’ grandma formally worked.
Comins Coch Primary School raised £1,450, with the staff taking it in turns to cycle on a stationary bike - aiming to cycle 100 miles in 10 hours, the staff smashed their own goal by cycling 250 miles.
Mike Carruthers, head teacher at the school, said: “They’re really part of the community, we just wanted to give something back to the family to try and support them because it’s a difficult time for them.
“It was a real community effort - all the parents were generous with what they donated.
“The children did fantastically despite the weather being against us - we moved inside to do laps of the hall.
“It was a fun day for a good cause.”
Aberystwyth Fire Station will be supporting Rufus this Christmas by raising funds for Morgan’s Army at their festive grotto on Saturday 6 December from 2-6pm.
Morgan’s Army charity offers financial and emotional support to Welsh families affected by childhood cancer, including the Palmers.
