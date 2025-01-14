Chimney fires in Harlech and Llanberis have led to a warning from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
During the cold weather many people spent time keeping warm inside, but the service was called to chimney fires in Harlech on 10 January and Llanberis on 11 January, as well as a fire in Rhyl on 12 January, thought to be caused by hot ashes.
To help prevent chimney and open fires, the service warn chimneys and flues must be clean and well maintained.
Make sure embers are properly put out before you go to bed.
Always use a fire guard to protect against flying sparks from hot embers and ensure you have working smoke detectors to give an early warning of fire.