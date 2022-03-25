Harlech food emporium ‘proud’ to champion local produce

A busy mum, a tourist and a gourmand walk into a shop. Not the opening line of a joke, but an average day at Y Groser Harlech, the newly launched food emporium fast gaining foodie fans from all over the UK.

The elegant grocers-cum-delicatessen, which opened on 7 March, not only stocks a wide range of Welsh goods and wines but champions community values.

Celebrating the best of local produce alongside top brand names, the store is a wholesome alternative to the supermarket, supporting the Welsh economy and reducing air miles.

“We are immensely proud to provide customers with all of their shopping needs,” said owners Gary and Adrian Stevenson.

“Our aim is to serve our community and visitors while making shopping an interesting and friendly experience.”

Stylish wooden shelves and baskets display everything from seasonal fruit and vegetables to freshly baked breads and pastries as well as traditional deli delights.

Gary, 51, and Adria, 55, have lived in the area for a number of years and are passionate about service and quality ingredients.

“Food and cooking are our passion, as is great customer service,” said Adrian.

The dynamic duo decided that the area needed a convenient community hub that made the most of the region’s foodie credentials.

“We recognised that the area was in need of a great general grocery store and decided to do something about it,” Adrian explained.

Y Groser is situated on Harlech High Street, not far from the town’s medieval castle.

An ordering and delivery service will be also be available as well as speciality hampers.