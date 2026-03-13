A Gwynedd food wholesaler smashed expectations with record crowds and more than £3 million in sales at its flagship expo.
Thousands of buyers and suppliers from across the UK descended on Llandudno’s Venue Cymru for Harlech Foodservice’s annual two-day event.
Around 2,500 registrations were recorded with more than 1,200 businesses attending and 117 suppliers exhibiting – from global food giants to top Welsh producers.
Trade customers included buyers from the public and private healthcare and education sectors, along with the tourism and hospitality industry.
Commercial Manager Chris Gregson said: “The expo more than exceeded all expectations, registrations for example were up by 45 per cent as far as customer and business coming here was concerned.
“We were thrilled to welcome customers from across Wales, the West Midlands and the North West of England, with more than 3,200 attending over the two days.
The expo was also a chance to celebrate the firm’s history and family-run roots.
Chris added: “The key theme this year was the history of Harlech, going back to our roots, and the proud family-run ethos the company has with owners Andrew, Laura and Jonathan, the children of the founders Colin and Gill Foskett.
“That really ties in with a lot of our suppliers who are family-run operations, and our heartland being within 30 or 40 miles of Criccieth.
“A lot of our suppliers will have known Colin and Gill and they appreciate and value Harlech’s history and how it is growing.”
A new innovation this year was a special fresh fruit and vegetable hub at the centre of the exhibition hall to showcase that growing side of the business.
Toby Foskett, a grandson of Harlech founders Colin and Gill Foskett and category manager for fruit, vegetables and butchery, was kept busy talking to customers and suppliers.
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