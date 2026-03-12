A livestock farmer from Meirionnydd has been honoured for his outstanding dedication and long-standing service to NFU Cymru and the Welsh farming industry.
Hedd Pugh, who farms in Dinas Mawddwy, was recognised by NFU Cymru as the Wales winner of the prestigious Meurig Raymond Award at NFU Conference in Birmingham on Tuesday, 24 February.
Named after the NFU’s former President Meurig Raymond, the award recognises Hedd’s leadership, commitment and contribution to the farming community.
A lifelong advocate for Welsh agriculture, Hedd has dedicated many years to representing fellow farmers with integrity and passion, including serving as NFU Cymru Rural Affairs Board Chair for over 10 years.
He is a former NFU Cymru Meirionnydd County Chair, County President and has also represented his county on NFU Cymru Council.
Farming alongside his three sons in the Eryri National Park, Hedd combines practical, hands-on experience with strong leadership, ensuring the voice of Welsh farmers is clearly heard at every level.
This has been recognised through various awards over the years. Those awards include the Western Mail Farmer of the Year 1996, NFU Cymru / NatWest Welsh Rural Community Champion 2009 and now the Wales Meurig Raymond Award.
John Mercer is NFU Cymru’s Director. Commenting on Hedd and the award, he said: “Hedd has completely embraced NFU Cymru’s work, supported the staff, county officeholders and county members in an exceptional manner. He has always gone the extra mile to ensure members feel welcomed at meetings and will always ensure that their views are taken forward.
“He can always be called upon to speak on the union’s behalf, whether that be for media interviews, MS visits or on farmer panels. His dedication to NFU Cymru and the effort he has put into the wider role of a county officeholder has been exemplary and this recognition is thoroughly deserved.”
NFU Cymru President Abi Reader said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Hedd has received this year’s Meurig Raymond Award for NFU Cymru.
“Hedd’s continued hard work, dedication and positivity has helped raise the profile of Welsh farmers and what they do, he is a very worthy recipient.”
Beyond his formal roles within the union and on the farm, Hedd is also known for his commitment to his local community. He serves on Coleg Llandrillo Menai’s Board, takes an active part in his local drama group and remains deeply involved in the Young Farmers’ movement at both local and national levels.
After receiving his award, Hedd said: “I am tremendously grateful – and extremely humbled - to have received this recognition. I have always been extremely passionate about my work for NFU Cymru, working with the wider team of members and staff to achieve the best outcomes we can for Welsh farming. I am proud to play my part and will continue to speak up on behalf of our industry.”
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