A missing person and a lost father and son led to a busy time for South Snowdonia Search & Rescue Team.
At 9.55pm on 2 March, the team was called to search for a missing person in the Ffestiniog area.
Whilst making their way to start the search, information was received that the individual had been found safe and well.
On 3 March at 8.30pm, the team was called to assist a father and son walking in the Cwm Penmachno area.
Despite having head torches, they got lost in the dark and decided to call for mountain rescue assistance.
The team was deployed and they were located in good spirits and assisted safely down the hill.
