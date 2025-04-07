Harlech Foodservice has been named Food Wholesaler of the Year at an awards ceremony in London.
The event was organised by industry magazine, ‘The Caterer’, to recognise excellence in the food supplier sector.
According to the judges, Harlech was the standout wholesaler in Britain thanks to its support for both customers and staff, clarity and stability in pricing, and exceptional service.
The award was accepted on Harlech’s behalf by finance director Mike Clishem who has been with the company for more than a quarter of a century.
The judged felt that helpful changes such as an extension to 10pm for next-day delivery for online orders, while still offering a telesales service for the personal touch, gave Harlech “extra sparkle”.
The judges said they were impressed with the company’s deliberate, concerted campaign to be a market disruptor, with the aim of giving customers certainty.
Managing director David Cattrall said: “For our company to be recognised at national level by an industry leading publication is a massive achievement for everyone who works at Harlech Foodservice.
“But we are not resting on our laurels because we are determined to continue on our upward trajectory so we can continue to create employment and prosperity while delivering a first class service to our customers who are at the heart of everything we do.”
Equally thrilled with the award was long-service finance director Mike Clishem.
He said: “This recognition is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to exceptional service and, most importantly, our dedication to disrupting the market with clear, transparent list prices.
“We have never been so focused on the needs of the customers. We believe in providing them with the stability and clarity they deserve, and I'm incredibly proud to see our efforts acknowledged. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported us on this journey.”