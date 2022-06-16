HARRY’S STORY: It’s either heat, or eat

“I was a carer between 2005 and 2021 when as a result of the pandemic, my grandparents (who adopted me as a baby and who I have lived with all my life) died between February 2021 and December 2021. Because of this, even though I was a carer during the pandemic I am not allowed to claim the £500 from the Welsh Government for being a carer during the pandemic.

“Prior to receiving my share of their estate I was receiving the maximum amount of Universal Credit (£320) but thanks to now having savings in the eyes of the UK Government my claim is now valued at £160 (which is paid monthly at an average rate of £40 a week).

“The fact that I am expected to use savings (at the same time the UK Government says “We may not be in a position to provide you with a state pension, therefore you have to plan your own”) is in my opinion stupid in the extreme.A

“s a result of this I have had to restrict anything I can to the most extreme extent. This includes from the day that my grandmother left my care, I switched everything off electrical I could find and then only switched things on when I had to use them. This made my electricity bill £30 a month instead of close to £300 (which I still had to pay) when I was a carer thanks to all the electrical devices need to care for my grandmother and for the remainder of 2021 I was able to manage.

“However as soon as the energy cap increase happened, it became clear that I would have to make further sacrifices and during the winter, even though I was following Welsh government advice on ventilation by keeping a window open, I had to choose between heating and eating, and as a result spent most evenings with a sleeping bag around me to keep comfortable.