A Lampeter church's Harvest Flower Festival has raised over £500 for the Action for Children charity.
St Thomas’ Methodist Church held the festival on the weekend of 30 September and 1 October.
The theme of the event was ‘And God saw that it was good’, referencing the story of creation.
The event was opened by Lampeter mayor Rhys Bebb-Jones and his wife Shan.
Groups and organisations who regularly use the church as a meeting venue were invited to create a harvest flower display and particular thanks go to the Lampeter branch of the WI for their beautiful display and the help and support they gave the church.
The church was filled with beautiful flowers from Outbloom Flower Farm, Cascade Florist and a generous donation of flowers from Sainsbury’s Lampeter.
Thanks also go to Mark Lane Bakery for the donation of a fabulous harvest wheatsheaf loaf.
Proceeds from the event amounting to £546 have been donated to Action for Children.
Organisers would like to thank everyone who worked so hard to enable the event to happen, to everyone who came to admire the lovely displays and to those who gave so generously.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]