Stewart Lee, Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Grace Petrie are heading to the Dyfi Valley for this year's Machynlleth Comedy Festival.
The much-anticipated festival takes over the town for three days on the early May Bank Holiday, with final acts announced this week.
From 2-4 May Y Plas lawn will become a festival hub complete with big top, and venues from Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, the ancient Owain Glyndŵr Centre, the Bowling Club, and Machynlleth’s Museum of Modern Art will be heaving with laughter.
Comedy icon Stewart Lee is headlining with his new show Stewart Lee vs the Man Wulf across all three days.
The acclaimed comedian is bringing a show in two halves, shooting shots at Netflix specials and superheroes before unveiling his alter-ego - an American comedy hack.
Grace Petrie will return to Machynlleth with a new work-in-progess show following her smash hit debut Butch Ado About Nothing.
The musician-comedian-lesbian, often spotted as tour support for Hannah Gadsby, is known for her “blistering political commentary”.
Following sell-out shows across the country, Taskmaster star Kiell Smith-Bynoe is bringing his smash hit improv show- Kool Story Bro.
The “world-class improviser” will pilfer stories from the audience and create totally on-the-spot performances with a cast of special guests.
Kemah Bob returns to the festival on the Sunday for her show Miss Fortunate after it was a critically acclaimed sell-out Edinburgh Fringe debut.
Others to watch out for include Spencer Jones, whose work-in-progress show of surreal prop comedy will see him try out a brand new selection of his magical characters.
American comedian Desiree Burch will take a break from Taskmaster, Live at the Apollo and Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle to grace the stage on the Friday for a work-in-progress of her new show the Golden Wrath.