What was once a centre that drew employees for its cooperative and census-based methods, with a ‘flat pay structure where everyone took a turn at cleaning the bogs’ according to one ex-employee, has turned into a registered charity with a hierarchy causing staff to leave due to ‘discontent’, with a ‘disastrous’ pay review in 2022 which left minimum wagers with little else whilst top dogs got comfy pay boosts. So has the world-renowned organisation been put to shame and its ethical working principles long in the dust or is the pandemic-lame centre slowly refinding its feet?