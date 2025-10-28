Cyngor Gwynedd wants your views on north Barmouth’s flood defence plans that could protect 757 properties.
Proposals could see 1.2km of repair works to the primary flood defence wall along north Barmouth promenade and increasing the height of the secondary flood defence wall.
One of the main proposals YGC is putting forward is to change the West of Wales Shoreline Management Plan for Barmouth North Promenade, seeking to delay plans that could drastically change the flood defence line along that stretch of coast.
The current plan is to ‘Hold the Line’ until 2025 - meaning that up to this year, the policy has been to maintain the existing defence line.
After that, the Shoreline Management Plan for 2025-2055 is for ‘Managed Realignment’ - a policy which allows the shoreline to move backwards or forwards, with management, to control or limit movement - meaning they may move the flood defence ‘line’ backwards or forwards.
This would have significant consequences for properties, potentially losing a stretch of the promenade, limiting the potential for tourism income, access to recreational areas and putting the Cambrian Railway line at risk.
YGC proposes that the Management Plan for Barmouth North should be to Hold the Line in the second phase (2025-2055) rather than the more drastic Managed Realignment.
This proposal, already approved by Welsh government, would improve the existing defences until 2055 instead of moving the flood defence line.
YGC states that beginning works to move the frontage in 2025 would be “premature and was not favoured at present”.
According to YGC, moving the frontage now would cause “significant loss of residential properties”, while there is significant life left in the current defences as long as targeted repairs are done.
Managed Realignment would also cost a lot of money to dismantle the current defences.
This change is now out for public consultation, where they propose to instead Hold the Line by “investing now in actions to manage today’s risks, monitoring the change in risk over time and [creating] a plan to manage these changes”.
YGC proposes to improve existing defences up until 2075, when Managed Realignment may be necessary.
This would safeguard residential properties short-term and allow time to secure funding for future Managed Realignment.
Short-term improvement works are proposed along 1.2km of the north promenade protecting risk to life and reducing flood risk to 757 properties, from primary flood defence wall remediation, rebuilding the secondary wall to make it taller and add flood gates, refurbishing the toe of the sea wall, additional rock armour on the primary wall and revetment, refurbishing water drains and landscape improvements.
