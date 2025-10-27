Holidays aren’t just for summer, as anyone who travels to visit Eryri National Park during the autumnal months can attest.
The rolling hills become ablaze with autumn’s red and orange hues, and the mountains stand bare and striking as ever.
To fully enjoy an autumnal country break, there’s nothing better after a bracing hike up Cadair Idris than to arrive back at a cosy inn for the evening - fires lit and a menu offering food that is as hearty as it is delicious.
To help guide the traveller hoping to make the most of this season, the Guardian has created a guide to 30 of the UK’s best inns offering cosy beds for the night and an impressive menu to boot.
With the growing trend of upmarket inns being redeveloped across the UK to cater to the city-breakers and weekend-awayers, it’s all the more impressive that not one but two new-ish pubs in Gwynedd have made it into the top 30.
The first is the Glan Yr Afon aka Riverside in Pennal - the community-owned pub punches above its weight, winning the Countryside Alliance Wales pub of the year this May three years after residents pitched in to buy the place.
Now boasting four cosy rooms for guests upstairs, the Guardian’s Fiona Kerr wrote on it: “Walkers will love it here – the Wales Coast Path runs through Pennal, and it is on the southern fringes of the Eryri National Park.
“As well as serving beers from Cwrw Llŷn Brewery and dishing up local lamb shanks with dauphinoise potatoes, this is a proper community hub with Welsh language practice sessions over a cuppa and an annual speed sheep shearing competition in the garden.”
Bryntirion Inn near Bala also made the list for Wales, offering wood-burning stoves, Sunday roasts and a menu built on food grown five minutes down the road.
The six-room Llandderfel inn opened this May, owned by the five-star country hotel Palé Hall, where the more modest establishment will soon host former Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons executive chef Luke Selby in the kitchen.
Kerr wrote on its quirkier features: “The Bryntirion’s six simpler bedrooms are each named after a nearby peak in the Eryri National Park, which could read like a holiday hiking challenge: Yr Wyddfa, Tryfan, Cnicht, Cadair Berwyn, Elidir Fawr and Arenig Fawr.
“The pub itself is filled with motoring memorabilia (vintage tyre signs above the kitchen pass; the rear of a classic Mini emerging from the wall).”
Sitting on the river Dee, the inn is a stone's throw away from Bala’s Llyn Tegid and a hop and a skip away from Llyn Vyrnwy.
For a night in, the pub also hosts live music nights.
Also joining the tour of great Welsh inns is ex-drovers stop Y Castell in Llangadog, the waterside Bridge End Hotel in Llangollen and Charles Dickens’ Bull’s Head Inn in Ynys Môn/ Anglesey.
