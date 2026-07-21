Cllr Shelley Childs, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services, said: "This consultation gives those who live, work or visit the designated areas of Aberystwyth, Lampeter and Cardigan to chance to give their personal recommendations on further improvements and extensions to the network. Active travel journeys provide a wide range of benefits, from helping to decarbonise transport and travel and improving local air quality, to supporting people’s health and wellbeing."