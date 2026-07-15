Plans to turn an Aberystwyth home into student housing have been turned down by planners over anti-social behaviour and noise fears.
Developers applied to turn a home at 3 Penmaesglas Road into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) earlier this year, with planning documents showing the plan was to turn the building into student housing.
The plans attracted several objections from neighbours, as well as Aberystwyth Town Council.
Aberystwyth Town Council said it objects to the plan because “there is an over-concentration of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) within the town, and particularly in this area.”
The Town Council added it “considers that the property would be better suited for use as family housing rather than as an HMO.”
A Ceredigion County Council report also noted that “numerous objections” were received “outlining that there are an over provision of HMOs in the area with concerns regarding noise, rubbish, parking, antisocial behaviour, and lowering house prices.”
A council planning officer report said: “Significant weight has been given to representations received from local residents, including documented evidence of complaints associated with a nearby HMO.
“This evidence has been submitted demonstrating complaints relating to the operation of an existing HMO in close proximity to the application site, directly opposite the property.
“Whilst each proposal must be assessed on its own merits, this evidence indicates that the area is sensitive to the impacts commonly associated with intensified occupation.
“The existence of these complaints demonstrates that amenity issues are not merely perceived but have occurred within the immediate vicinity, reinforcing concerns that the introduction of a further HMO would contribute cumulatively to residential disturbance and diminish the quality of life experienced by existing residents.
“The proposed change of use to a House in Multiple Occupation, by reason of the intensified nature of occupation, associated comings and goings, increased turnover of residents, and higher levels of activity typically associated with such uses, supported by the fact that an increase to a potential occupancy from one person to up to six unrelated individuals, would exacerbate these existing issues, resulting in an unacceptable level of noise, disturbance, and general activity detrimental to the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers.
“The proposed change is considered unacceptable due to its likely adverse impact on the amenities of neighbouring occupiers and the character of the surrounding residential area.”
The plans were refused by council planning officers under delegated powers last week.
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