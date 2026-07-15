“The proposed change of use to a House in Multiple Occupation, by reason of the intensified nature of occupation, associated comings and goings, increased turnover of residents, and higher levels of activity typically associated with such uses, supported by the fact that an increase to a potential occupancy from one person to up to six unrelated individuals, would exacerbate these existing issues, resulting in an unacceptable level of noise, disturbance, and general activity detrimental to the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers.