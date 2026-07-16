Plans have been submitted to Ceredigion council planners for seven new homes in Cross Inn.
Planning documents said the proposed development, on land close to the existing Cae John housing estate, will consist of five open market and two affordable homes with two pairs of semi-detached and a terrace of three properties.
Developers said the seven new homes would be the “final phase” for the development of the overall site.
“The proposal would represent a small-scale development that integrates naturally with the existing settlement pattern,” planning documents said.
“The design, scale and layout of the dwellings have been carefully considered to ensure that the proposal complements the surrounding landscape.
“The proposal would also help the local authority meet its affordable housing objectives.”
Documents added there is a “significant need” for houses in the area.
The plans will be considered by Ceredigion County Council planning officers at a later date.
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