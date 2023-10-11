Plans are underway to upgrade the Glandon and harbour areas of Pwllheli, and Gwynedd Council is keen to receive the public’s input.
If you live in the area or have connections with this part of Pwllheli, there is an opportunity to learn more and have your say on the plans for the Glandon, North Quay, Old Island and Inner and Outer Harbour areas.
A public event will be held tomorrow, Thursday, 12 October, 6.30pm-8.30pm at Plas Heli National Sailing Academy, Pwllheli, where there will be an opportunity to see the proposals and speak with Blue Sea Consultants and officers from the council. It will be an opportunity for people to voice their opinions and influence the process.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can air your views via an online questionnaire will be available after 12 October for a period of two weeks. More details and the link to the online questionnaire will be available on the council’s social media accounts.
Following this process, the consultants will produce a report which will be submitted to Gwynedd Council to develop a long-term strategic plan for the benefit of the local community.