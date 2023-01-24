A CONSULTATION event on the redevelopment of an Aberystwyth primary school is set to take place next week.
Plans have been formulated to build a new block of modern learning spaces at Ysgol Gymraeg on Plascrug Avenue to replace the existing temporary classrooms on site.
The school, which has 360 pupils plus a nursery has been expanded in previous years to accommodate more children, but the temporary classrooms are reaching the end of their useful life, planning documents outline.
The new scheme followed proposals for a new 10 classroom, two storey block to the rear of the main building which was felt “acted as a barrier to site movements and pupils play space.”
The new design will “re-locate the new block to the north adjacent to the existing courtyard, allowing hard play spaces to remain uninterrupted and of adequate area,” documents said.
The new block will have years 2 and 3 on the ground floor, with years 4, 5 and 6 on the first floor.
It will be designed to achieve a net zero carbon rating, including the use of solar panels and sustainable construction materials
“A single storey block was considered, however, in order to house 10 classrooms its footprint and extent would greatly impact the school
site and external play areas,” planning documents said.
The “modern and contemporary” design will “inspire as a place for learning and education”, documents add.
The consultation event, where plans can be viewed, will be held at Ysgol Gymraeg on Tuesday, 31 January between 4pm and 8pm.