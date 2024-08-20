RESIDENTS are being asked for their opinions on on the conservation of an historic village on the Cardigan Bay coast.
The Llansantffraed Conservation Area is one of 13 in Ceredigion designed to preserve areas of special architectural or historic merit.
Ceredigion County Council is required, from time to time, to review these areas and formulate proposals for their preservation and enhancement.
To do this the council is undertaking or updating its Conservation Area Appraisals to identify what makes an area special.
This forms the basis for more detailed management plans which set out appropriate responses to address these opportunities and issues.
An important element of this work is capturing local knowledge about the conservation area and understanding how the area is perceived by people.
A drop in session is being held at Llanon hall on Wednesday, 11 September between 5pm and 7pm for anyone who would like to add their views.
Cllr Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration, said: “I would encourage all interested parties to get involved in this work, so that the views and knowledge of residents and organisations can be factored in to ensuring the special heritage of Ceredigion is managed for generations to come.”