Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) is actively offering home births once again.
BCUHB has worked with the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust (WAST) to reinstate the service after it was temporarily halted due to ongoing pressures on the system.
Fiona Giraud, Director of Midwifery and Women’s Services, said: “I am pleased to confirm the reintroduction of our home birth service in north Wales.
“We are working closely with WAST, and our community midwives will provide guidance to expectant mothers to support them in making the right birth choices for them and their baby.”
Bethan Jones, Welsh Ambulance Service Local Safety Champion for Maternity and Neonatal Care, said: “We are pleased BCUHB is resuming its active offer of home births to women and birthing people within the health board region.
“We will continue to support birth choices of those wishing to birth at home and give the confidence to everyone involved that our services are available should they be needed.
“We will continue to work closely with colleagues in the health board to ensure that the reintroduction of home birth services is a positive and safe experience for women, birthing people, their babies and families.”
