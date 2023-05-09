A health board has apologised for allowing the vaccination centre grounds on the site of a former school become overgrown - drawing complaints from neighbours.
Cardigan’s mass vaccination centre at the site of what was Trewen school until 2019 has been accused of allowing grounds to blight the neighbourhood.
Hywel Dda University Health Board (HDUHB) is leasing the site on a short-term basis and is responsible for upkeep.
Cwm Cou resident of 44 years Peta Millard told the Cambrian News: “The grounds are a tip – I have to look at them from my kitchen window every day. It’s just a mess! I’m sick of it. We get moles and brambles in my garden. It’s a fire hazard when the dry weather comes. Behind the summer house there are brambles, nettles, gorse, etc.”
Bethan Lewis, HDUHB’s interim assistant director of public health, said: “Through the licence agreement the health board is responsible for maintaining the grounds and we are sorry to hear that the condition of the grounds at the former school in Cwm Cou is causing upset to local residents. Work will be undertaken very soon to cut back the hedgerow fronting the site and we are about to appoint a grounds maintenance contractor.”