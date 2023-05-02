Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) has appointed an interim chief executive.
Dyfed Edwards, interim chair, has today announced the appointment of Carol Shillabeer to the post of interim chief executive of the health board.
Carol, who has been chief executive of Powys Teaching Health Board since 2015, will take up post tomorrow (Wednesday, 3 May).
Her role at Powys will be covered by Hayley Thomas, her deputy chief executive.
The recruitment process for a permanent chief executive at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is underway.
Dyfed Edwards said: "I am delighted to confirm that Carol will be joining us.
“Her extensive experience in chief executive and clinical leadership roles in NHS Wales coupled with her background in partnership working will be of great benefit to us as we work to
build stability.
“On behalf of the Board, it’s my pleasure to welcome Carol to north Wales as we work together to make the progress needed to provide health services we can all be proud of.”
Gill Harris, who is the interim chief executive at BCUHB is currently on prolonged sickness absence.
Carol has been appointed interim chief executive and the designated accountable officer for the health board.
Carol Shillabeer said: “I am really pleased to be joining the Betsi team. I very much recognise the challenges, and I am also aware of the positive work already happening across north Wales and the passion and commitment of the staff and communities.
“I look forward to working together with and really listening to staff, partners and our communities, so that, together, we can use the opportunity that special measures presents to lead lasting, sustainable improvement.”