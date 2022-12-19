“We are urging members of the public who need help to contact 111 in the first instance to be advised about the most appropriate service, which might be self-care at home, a visit to the pharmacy, a GP appointment, a Minor Injuries Unit or, in life threatening circumstances, the hospital Emergency Department. As always, our emergency departments will remain open and will see patients in order of clinical priority. We regret that we anticipate that those who do attend will face extremely long waits to be seen while staff on duty do all they can to keep patients safe.”