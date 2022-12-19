Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has declared an internal critical incident following unprecedented demand on services.
The health board declared the incident saying it is struggling to cope with the prolonged, significant demand on the health system in north Wales. The demand has been caused by a combination of winter viruses, parents seeking help over concerns about Strep A and injuries associated with the cold weather. This has led to long waits for patients to be seen – particularly at hospital emergency departments. The Royal College of Nursing industrial action that is due to take place again tomorrow and the Wales Ambulance Service action on Wednesday will limit our ability to respond even further.
A lack of available beds in hospitals is currently leading to unprecedented ambulance delays across the health board and they are working with local authority colleagues to support medically fit patients to be discharged from hospital. Similar pressures are being experienced by other health boards and English trusts.
This morning (Monday, 19 December) the board declared an internal critical incident, saying they are struggling to cope with the prolonged, significant demand on the health system in north Wales. As a result, they have postponed all but the most urgent procedures in hospitals. The health board apologises to all those affected.
Preparations are also being made ahead of tomorrow and Wednesday’s industrial action by nurses and ambulance staff.
The health board said it was working hard to plan and prepare for how they continue to run urgent services during the upcoming days of industrial action. Discussions with unions are ongoing to ensure that there are sufficient numbers of appropriately qualified staff available for areas where the failure to provide services would result in a direct danger to life. Staff working in these services will be able to strike only if there is sufficient cover available to ensure patient safety.
“As last week, we will contact patients directly if any services they are due to access on days of industrial action are affected,” said Gill Harris, Interim Chief Executive.
“We are urging members of the public who need help to contact 111 in the first instance to be advised about the most appropriate service, which might be self-care at home, a visit to the pharmacy, a GP appointment, a Minor Injuries Unit or, in life threatening circumstances, the hospital Emergency Department. As always, our emergency departments will remain open and will see patients in order of clinical priority. We regret that we anticipate that those who do attend will face extremely long waits to be seen while staff on duty do all they can to keep patients safe.”