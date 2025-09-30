The Ultimate Adele tribute is coming to Aberystwyth this December.
Live by Candlelight starring Natalie Black brings an unforgettable evening of live music by candlelight.
Backed by a world-class live band, Natalie delivers an extraordinary likeness to Adele in both voice and presence.
The concert showcases Adele’s finest songs, including Someone Like You, Rolling in the Deep, Hello, Easy on Me, Set Fire to the Rain and many more. With stunning live arrangements, replica costumes and the talents of some of the UK’s finest musicians, this is a show of both authenticity and pure entertainment.
Touring globally since 2011, Natalie has earned multiple awards recognising her as the leading Adele tribute worldwide.
Natalie said: "Adele has been a favourite of mine right from the start, and I just love singing her songs, which are soulful, and so relatable of course.
“My show takes fans right through her back catalogue of tunes - from the classics like Set Fire to the Rain, Someone Like You, Make You Feel My Love and Skyfall, to the more recent releases I Drink Wine and Easy on Me. She is very elegant, so I try to replicate many of her wonderful stage costumes, for a truly authentic recreation of a live Adele concert experience.
“I love her sense of humour too - as a singer, there's nothing better than a good rapport with your audience.
“Tribute acts play a big part in keeping music alive - sometimes because the original artist can no longer perform or because fans can't get tickets to see their favourite artist or band. I know all about this as I couldn't get tickets to see Adele when I was in Vegas!
“Good tribute acts provide the next best thing, and I am proud to be part of this world.”
See Natalie as Adele at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 19 December at 8pm.
