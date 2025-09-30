Pwllheli Golf Club’s lady captain has raised over £3,000 for Parkinson’s UK Cymru in memory of her late mother.
Anna Bischoff, who lives in Criccieth, has played golf for over 25 years and joined the Pwllheli’s club in 2022.
She decided to combine her golf passion with fundraising for a cause close to her heart.
Her mother Brenda was diagnosed with Parkinson’s when she was 65, and Anna spent many years helping her navigate life with the condition.
So far, Anna has organised a bingo evening, a raffle and a lady captains day to raise money for the charity. Anna is Ladies Captain until March 2026, and will spend until then continuing to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK Cymru.
Anna said: “I’m delighted I’ve been able to raise thousands of pounds for Parkinson’s UK Cymru.
“I have real life experience of seeing a loved one living with Parkinson’s and I know how it can impact the lives of those diagnosed and their loved ones.
“I hope the money will make a positive difference and help people living with the condition.
“I look forward to organising further fundraising events so I can raise even more money.”
Keri McKie, community fundraiser at Parkinson’s UK Cymru said: "We are so grateful to Anna for raising money for Parkinson’s UK Cymru.
“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. Finding a cure is our ultimate aim but we’re also determined to make life better today for people living with Parkinson’s by campaigning for better health and care services, connecting people to support and community and funding research into ground-breaking new treatments.
“We hope Anna’s fundraising efforts inspire others to get involved with Parkinson’s UK Cymru.
“There are lots of ways to support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services.
“Without people’s generosity, our work would not be possible."
