“Local GP Dr Tom Windsor-Lewis has shown real leadership and developed a plan for improved health provision for the area, but we need that plan to have buy-in from the heath board and the government to make sure it’s realised and that the people of this area enjoy the health provision they deserve. Tomorrow’s visit is an opportunity to share this with the minister and ensure that she understands the importance of re-opening the services that have been temporarily closed as a matter of urgency.