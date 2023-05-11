The health minister will meet residents in Tywyn tomorrow (Friday) to discuss concerns in the area.
Eluned Morgan is visiting Tywyn following an invitation from Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, for her to see the difficulties facing the communities in the area when accessing health services.
Mr ap Gwynfor MS said: “I’m grateful to the minister for agreeing to visit Tywyn and see for herself the issues facing the communities in the Dysynni Valley. We’ve suffered from GPs leaving and most recently the closure of the Dyfi Ward at the Hospital which came following the closure of the Minor Injury Unit. But we have also got poor access to dentistry as well as other health access issues.
“Local GP Dr Tom Windsor-Lewis has shown real leadership and developed a plan for improved health provision for the area, but we need that plan to have buy-in from the heath board and the government to make sure it’s realised and that the people of this area enjoy the health provision they deserve. Tomorrow’s visit is an opportunity to share this with the minister and ensure that she understands the importance of re-opening the services that have been temporarily closed as a matter of urgency.
“She will see first hand how the lack of investment in recruiting and retaining GPs and nurses is having a real impact on rural communities, and how the Government needs to consider how rural communities and communities with an older demography have different needs from more urban areas”.