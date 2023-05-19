The top food hygiene rating has been awarded to a number of Gwynedd businesses following inspection in recent weeks.
The following 16 food establishments earned a five-out-of-five rating, the Food Standards Agency website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens: The Range Coffee Shop, Bango; Arlwyo An & M Catering at Neuadd Masonaidd Parc Menai; Amgueddfa Forwrol Llyn, Nefyn; Starbucks, Ffordd Caernarfon, Bangor; Just Mary's, Abersoch; Y Pantri Stryd Fawr, Llanberis; ABM Catering at Coleg Meirion Dwyfor, Pwllheli, Gwynedd; Mixopoly at the Cricket Club, Llandygai; and Newell's Bistro, Porthmadog.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs: Academy Bar at Robinson Building, Bangor University; Bangor Masonic Hall, Parc Menai; Red Lion, Porthmadog; and The Skerries, Bangor.
Takeaways: Greggs, Stryd Fawr, Bangor; Silver Lake Chinese Takeaway, Penrhyndeudraeth; and Yamin Chinese Takeaway, Porthmadog.