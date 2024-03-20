Concerns have been raised in the Senedd over access to dentistry services in Wales after Powys revealed thousands of adults and children remain on NHS waiting lists.
The Welsh Government is set to introduce the single largest increase in dental patient charges in the UK, according to the British Dental Association, and concerns persist surrounding dental waiting lists, particularly in rural areas.
According to statistics from Powys Health board last September 4,818 adults and 314 children were waiting for dental care.
Last February saw 4,361 adults awaiting dental care with 274 children also still awaiting access.
Mid and West Wales MS and Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said: “We here in Wales are currently in the midst of a dental accessibility crisis.”