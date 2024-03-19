Two Carmarthenshire NHS staff members have received nutrition training thanks to donations to Hywel Dda Health Charities.
Emma Hughes and Tesni Fakes, who are both Therapy Assistant Practitioners, are part of the intermediate care team in Carmarthenshire that support patients in their own home following hospital discharge.
They attended the virtual course in March.
Tesni said: “It was a very beneficial day to increase our understanding of our roles but also to expand our knowledge surrounding principles of nutrition.
“This supports us to provide more specific information and guidance to specific groups, for example diabetic patients, vegetarians, patients who struggle with depression.
“It was also a fantastic way to meet other practitioners in similar roles and to share our experiences and advice.”