30,000 Covid jabs given in winter push
Powys Teaching Health Board has broken the 30,000 Covid-19 vaccinations given barrier in its winter vaccines push.
Teams of vaccinators across Powys Teaching Health Board’s Mass Vaccination Centres have already delivered more than 30,000 free Covid-19 vaccines as part of the winter respiratory vaccinations campaign.
The Minister for Health and Social Care, Eluned Morgan MS, visited the Mass Vaccination Centre at Bronllys Hospital recently.
During her visit she spoke about the importance of both the Covid-19 and flu vaccinations and encouraged everyone that is eligible to take up their vaccination offer.
Across the county members of the public who are deemed at greatest risk from Covid-19 infection, including in-patients, residents in social care settings, the over-50s and health board and care home staff, have been vaccinated.
Mererid Bowley, Powys Teaching Health Board’s Director of Public Health said: “Covid-19 and Influenza are circulating now. Vaccination is the best thing you can do to protect yourself from the potentially serious effects of an infection from Covid-19 and flu.
“We know from bitter experience that both infections can kill, but thankfully our Mass Vaccination Centres and General Practices across the county are working together to protect the public.
“Powys Teaching Health Board is calling up all eligible adults, including members of at-risk groups, for their Covid-19 vaccines.
“Our Covid-19 reserve list is now open to all over-50s in the county who are registered with a Powys GP and can travel at short notice to our Mass Vaccination Centres in Newtown, Llandrindod Well or Bronllys.”
