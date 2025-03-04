While over half of people in Wales have made looking after their health a high priority, many are experiencing a decline in their physical and mental well-being, according to the latest Time to Talk Public Health survey from Public Health Wales (PHW).
The top three negative impacts on health were recorded as access to healthcare services (42 per cent), financial position (34 per cent) and social media (34 per cent).
The survey also found that 53 per cent of people say their physical health has worsened in the last three years, while 36 per cent reported a decline in their mental health.
PHW said the results “highlight the urgent need for action to create environments that support better health and well-being.”