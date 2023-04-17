“However, there have been demands to develop an improved health and wellbeing centre in Porthmadog for many years, and it’s a shame that so far nothing has been done. However, the public meeting was a perfect opportunity to start that conversation and try to put it on the health board’s agenda. It was clear that there is a demand for developing a new centre in the town, and many referred to the old Coliseum site as a perfect place for such a development. This has been a wake up call to the health board, and we are now calling on them to actively develop a plan for a new health and wellbeing centre to be placed in the town. We will happily work with them to achieve this goal and do everything we can in order to facilitate it.”