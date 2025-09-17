The National Rheumatoid Society (NRAS) is hosting an event for people living in Aberystwyth and the wider Mid-Wales area to help support those affected by the difficult and complex condition, rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
In partnership with Hywel Dda University Health Board’s rheumatology team at Bronglais Hospital, the event will take place on 22 October from 5 to 7pm at the Park Lodge Hotel in Aberystwyth.
Members of the NRAS team, including Director of Innovation and Services, Donagh Stenson, will be joined by Professor Karim Raza, Consultant Rheumatologist for Hywel Dda and Sarah O’Donovan, a Rheumatology Nurse Specialist.
The event is free but spaces are limited.
