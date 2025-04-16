In an attempt to try to encourage more people that are already living and established in Mid Wales to consider training to become a doctor and help serve in their communities, Rural Health and Care Wales – a partnership between Hywel Dda University Health Board, Powys Teaching Health Board and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board - is working with Swansea University’s Graduate Entry to Medicine team to hold an event at Canolfan Rheidol in Aberystwyth to try to encourage people to consider medicine as a career.