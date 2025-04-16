An event in Aberystwyth will be held later this month in a bid to encourage more people in mid Wales to train to become a doctor as figures that, UK-wide, GP numbers have fallen by more than 1,000 in the past decade.
In an attempt to try to encourage more people that are already living and established in Mid Wales to consider training to become a doctor and help serve in their communities, Rural Health and Care Wales – a partnership between Hywel Dda University Health Board, Powys Teaching Health Board and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board - is working with Swansea University’s Graduate Entry to Medicine team to hold an event at Canolfan Rheidol in Aberystwyth to try to encourage people to consider medicine as a career.
Head of Rural Health and Care Wales Anna L. Prytherch said: “The recruitment and retention of sufficient doctors is an international issue however it is particularly difficult in rural areas such as mid Wales.
“With studies showing that it is people who have grown up and are from rural areas who are most likely to return and work in these areas once qualified, it is important that people from rural areas are therefore encouraged to consider medicine as a career.”
The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) noted in January 2025 that the average number of patients seen by one GP in the UK had risen by 16.5 per cent since 2015, with GPs now having a patient register of around 2,258.
In addition to this, the RCGP noted that there were 1,129 fewer qualified, full-time GPs in the UK in 2025 compared to 2015.
In September 2024, Wales had approximately 5.1 full-time-equivalent, fully qualified GPs per 10,000 people, with 1,474 full-time-equivalent, fully qualified GPs working in the country according to Welsh Government data.
Swansea University’s Graduate Entry to Medicine (GEM) course accepts graduates from any background, of any age, and is keen to attract more prospective medical students from rural areas in Wales.
If you are currently working as a nurse, a teacher, or are a business or drama graduate, you can still train to become a doctor.
Staff from Swansea University Medical school, supported by Rural Health and Care Wales will be hosting an event at Canolfan Rheidol, Aberystwyth on Wednesday, 30 April to give people more information on the GEM course and how to apply.
The event aims to promote the variety, opportunities and the benefits that a career in rural medicine has to offer.
It also aims to guide prospective medical students through the different stages of the application process, through a series of workshops looking at subjects such as writing a personal statement, finding work experience and applying through the UCAS system.
The event is open to anyone, of any age or background, that may be interested in applying to do medicine, also to local teachers and career advisors.
For further information, contact Rural Health and Care Wales on 0300 430 7983 or email [email protected].