An Aberystwyth man who transformed his wellbeing with the help of NHS Wales’ mental health online support is encouraging others to take that first step this Mental Health Awareness Week.
George Ryley reached out after work pressures and illness left him physically and mentally drained.
He was signposted to SilverCloud® Wales, a suite of online self-help programmes available free on the NHS and managed by Powys Teaching Health Board.
George, 27, from Aberystwyth, said: “These are essential life lessons that I’d never been taught by anyone.
“I’ll carry them with me for the rest of my days.
“If you want to get well and stay well, caring for your mental health is a continuous process.”
George was speaking out as part of Mental Health Awareness Week between 11 and 17 May.
He said he found himself struggling after a demanding period in work coincided with a spell of poor physical health caused by mould toxicity.
“I was used to being busy and active,” he said.
“Then suddenly, even having a shower would sap all my energy for the day.”
The experience left him bed bound for several weeks and took a toll on his mental wellbeing.
After contacting his GP, George was referred for counselling and was also encouraged to try SilverCloud’s Space from Stress programme.
“I didn’t have the most positive mindset at first,” he said. “But as I worked through it, I was amazed at how effective it was.”
Every SilverCloud user is assigned a dedicated supporter who provides fortnightly advice and encouragement - help which George says was key.
Fionnuala Clayton, project manager for NHS Wales’ Online CBT Service, said: “This Mental Health Awareness Week reminds us that action doesn’t have to be dramatic or overwhelming – sometimes it’s simply about taking that first step to seek support.”
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