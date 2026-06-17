Boosting the uptake of vaccines for some of the world’s most harmful diseases was the focus of Aberystwyth University experts’ work at an international meeting of the global vaccine community.
Dr Kate Parsons and Dr Simon Payne will lead sessions at a workshop in Cartagena, Colombia held between 17 and 19 June.
The event brought together international scientists who are developing vaccines for some of the most difficult infectious diseases globally, particularly those affecting low- and middle-income countries.
Dr Parsons and Dr Payne from Aberystwyth University’s Department of Psychology are specialists in behavioural science and behavioural change.
Their sessions focussed on the practical application of behavioural science in vaccine research and on understanding the factors that influence vaccine uptake.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.