Ysgol Borth y Gest pupils have turned a £200 donation into a hands-on-building project to create their own outdoor furniture.
They won the cash in an online competition by storage firm Lock Stock Self Storage.
Headteacher Nia Jones wanted pupils to gain practical skills and experience by helping to build the furniture themselves.
The donation from Lock Stock, together with additional funding from the school’s Parent Teacher Association, paid for the materials to make four benches and two tables.
It also funded a woodworking workshop led by joiner Hefin Hughes, giving the children the chance to get hands-on with the project from start to finish.
Lock Stock Self Storage regional manager Lee Hanson attended the workshop to see the youngsters in action, while Erynne Watson, who leads the school’s forest school sessions, was also there to see the benches and tables put into place.
Headteacher Nia Jones said: “I just thought this would be an opportunity to give the children another learning experience, rather than just buying the stuff.
“Because they have been part of the building of it, I think the children will look after the furniture a bit better and take more pride in it.
“This also allows the children to understand the process and also the journey of how wood is used.
“The children loved taking part in the sessions to build the benches and tables, they have all been involved.
“They love taking part in everything to be honest, they are always enthusiastic about everything we throw at them and they always give their best.
“We are very grateful to Lock Stock Self Storage for the donation, we are delighted they have supported our little, local school.”
Lee Hanson said he was hugely impressed by the children’s enthusiasm in building the benches and tables.
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