Breast Test Wales, the breast cancer screening programme run by Public Health Wales, has announced that their mobile unit in Aberystwyth is changing location.
From Tuesday, 9 July, the mobile screening unit was moved to a campus on Aberystwyth University, Public Health Wales said.
The mobile screening unit can now be found outside the Elystan Morgan Building on Aberystwyth University’s Llanbadarn campus.
Parking is available at the site.
Breast Test Wales said it is contacting everyone affected by the change directly.
Breast screening tests are offered every three years, to women aged from 50 up to their 70th birthday, and who are registered with a doctor.
Public Health Wales “apologised for any inconvenience the change of venue may cause.”