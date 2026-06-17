Pioneers at Hywel Dda University Health Board have been honoured at the third Moondance Cancer Awards, recognising exceptional contributions to the advancement of cancer services.
Hywel Dda University Health Board took home the accolade for Detection & Diagnosis for their One-Stop Clinic for Post-Menopausal Bleeding designed to address significant delays in the Urgent Suspected Cancer (USC) pathway.
The multidisciplinary team redesigned the pathway, relocating ultrasound services from Radiology into the Gynaecology Department, enabling patients to receive ultrasound, clinical assessment, and hysteroscopy in a single visit.
This model, initially piloted at Aberystwyth’s Bronglais General Hospital in 2024 was expanded across other hospital sites in 2025.
The initiative has seen average waiting times reduced from 178 days to 29 days.
Following the award, Islam Abdelrahman Ramadan of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “It’s exciting for the whole team to win the award.
“We’ve made a real difference in bringing down waiting times.
“Before this, patients would wait two to four weeks for a scan and then the same for a hysteroscopy but now people can be discharged much quicker- 50 per cent on the same day.
“It’s made a big difference to the patient journey.
“We can now offer the model across Wales.
“The next step will be to do the same thing for ovarian cancer.”
Wendy Evans, managing director at Moondance Cancer Initiative, said: “The Moondance Cancer Awards celebrate the individuals, teams and collaborations driving change across cancer services in Wales.
“This year’s winners demonstrate the impact of focus, creativity, joint working and shared ambition in improving outcomes and experiences for patients.
“Moondance Cancer Initiative is privileged to work alongside NHS colleagues and partners to support progress for patients.
“We look forward to continuing that work, building on the ideas, relationships and momentum reflected in this year’s awards.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.