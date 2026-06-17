Wales’ new housing minister has said everyone in Wales should have a “safe, warm home” – but admitted “this most basic of needs is out of reach for thousands of people”.
Answering questions in the Senedd on 9 June, Siân Gwenllian set out her priorities – including protecting renters, strengthening local government, and creating a new national development body.
The Gwynedd Maldwyn MS committed to a new “package of measures” to protect private renters in Wales and “ensure fair rents are set so the price of renting a home is as affordable as possible”.
Ms Gwenllian vowed to ensure local authorities are in the “strongest position possible” to achieve this, and outlined plans to establish Unnos – a new national development body tasked with increasing Wales’ social housing supply.
“I am determined to turn ambition into action, delivering the homes people need along with the resilient public services that communities rely on”, she said.
“Together, we will build a fairer Wales where everyone has security and opportunity, a roof above their heads, and vibrant communities to live in.”
However, Ms Gwenllian’s shadow cabinet counterpart, Reform’s Francesca O’Brien, challenged plans for “another quango” – and hit out at the Labour government’s housebuilding record.
“If the planning system is so broken that you need a brand-new arm's-length body just to navigate it, then you should fix that broken system first, surely?”
Ms Gwenllian agreed with Ms O’Brien’s description of a “housing crisis” and said: “The crisis, for me, is clearly highlighted in the numbers of people who are in temporary accommodation.
“As we speak today, there are children on the way home from school to spend evenings in B&B accommodation, in a small room where there are no facilities for cooking, no room to do their homework.
“That is the reality of the crisis that we are facing.”
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