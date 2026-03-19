Parents in west Wales are being urged to check their children's vaccinations are up to date following the recent meningitis outbreak in England.
Cases of meningitis around the south east of England continue to rise and Hywel Dda University Health Board is urging parents and carers in west Wales to make sure their children are up to date with their jabs.
Dr Ardiana Gjini, Executive Director of Public Health at Hywel Dda Health Board said: “Vaccination is one of the most effective ways we can protect children and young people from serious illness.
"Ensuring your child is fully vaccinated not only safeguards their health but also helps prevent the spread of infections within our communities.
"I strongly encourage all parents and carers to check their child’s vaccination status and if you are concerned that your child has missed their routine vaccinations speak to your GP.”
Meningococcal disease is a serious, life-threatening infection that can lead to meningitis or septicaemia. While most people recover, a significant number are left with long-‑term physical, neurological or psychological complications. Sadly, around 1 in 10 cases can be fatal.
The disease can affect anyone, but babies, young children, teenagers and young adults are at the highest risk.
In Wales, vaccines that protect against several types of meningococcal bacteria, including types A, B C, W & Y, are offered as part of the routine NHS immunisation programme for infants (Meningococcal type B) and teenagers (Meningococcal types ACW&Y).
The health board’s most recent coverage report shows encouraging progress but also highlights areas where continued action is needed. Uptake of the MenACWY vaccine among young people reaching their 16th birthday is currently 76.4%, meaning many of our next school leavers remain unprotected.
For younger children, uptake of the MenB vaccine is at higher levels however not reaching the recommended 95%, with 92.8% of infants vaccinated by their first birthday and 91.8% by their second birthday
These figures reflect the commitment of families and primary care teams, and we encourage parents to maintain this momentum by checking that all doses have been received on schedule.
Hywel Dda health board is encouraging families to:
Check your child’s vaccination record by contacting your GP or calling the Health Board on 0300 303 8322 (option 1), emailing [email protected] or by completing this form: https://forms.office.com/e/wWLTziGQNk
Contact your GP if any doses may have been missed
Ensure your baby receives their MenB vaccinations – you can find out when these are offered on the vaccination road map below.
Ensure your teenager receives their MenACWY and 3in1 boosters – this programme is currently being delivered in schools by our School Nursing team. For dates and locations please visit our dedicated webpage https://hduhb.nhs.wales/school-immunisations.
More information on signs and symptoms is available on the NHS 111 Wales website.
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