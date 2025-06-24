Patients are being urged to only visit A&E if they have a life-threatening illness or serious injury as departments face 'significant pressure' today (Tuesday).
Hywel Dda University Health Board has said emergency departments at Bronglais in Aberystwyth, Glangwili in Carmarthen and Withybush are all under significant pressure.
The health board says people should only attend an emergency department if you have a life-threatening illness or serious injury, such as severe breathing difficulties; severe pain or bleeding; chest pain or a suspected stroke or serious trauma injuries (eg. from a car crash)
If you are unwell and unsure what to do, you can visit the online symptom checker: https://111.wales.nhs.uk/SelfAssessments or call NHS 111 if you are unsure what help you need.
For urgent mental health support please call 111 and select option 2. For advice and support from a mental health professional 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
If you have a less serious injury then please visit one of our Minor Injury Units. They can treat adults and children over 12-months of age, with injuries such as:
• Minor wounds
• Minor burns or scalds
• Insect bites
• Minor limb, head, or face injuries
• Foreign bodies in the nose or ear
The health board adds: "We have minor injury or walk-in services at our main acute hospitals."
Many community pharmacies can also provide walk-in, common ailment or triage and treat services without an appointment. You can find out more https://111.wales.nhs.uk/localservices
Hywel Dda adds: “If you have a relative or loved one in hospital who is well enough to go home, but is waiting to be discharged with homecare and community health support, you may be able to help them to get home more quickly if you and your family are in a position to support them at home.
“Thank you for your support.”
