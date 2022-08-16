Anger as Boots moves hearing service 64 miles away
BOOTS have withdrawn its hearing care service from Aberystwyth, telling customers they can travel 64 miles away to Haverfordwest instead.
The move has angered customers who use the Aberystwyth service for hearing tests, hearing aids and ear care.
Ray Blackburne from Penparcau told the Cambrian News that he has written to Boots to complain about the relocation.
He said: “I wear hearing aids that cost me £1,500 and the service at Aberyswyth was great.
“I had trouble with the hearing aids so I rang on the day the audiologist was suppose to be at Aberystwyth and I was told there’s no Hearingcare here now.
“I asked why and the answer was “I don’t know.”
Mr Blackburne has since received a letter informing him that the Hearingcare Service had moved.
“Our nearest Boots Hearingcare is in Haverfordwest! That’s 60 plus miles from here. So much for hearing care!”
Chris Fryd from Llanilar has also received a letter from Boots informing him of the change to the service.
Sharing the letter with the Cambrian News, he said: “You will understand why customers of Boots Aberystwyth who have paid £2-3K for a hearing system may be annoyed.”
The letter reads: “We just wanted to let you know that our Hearingcare service at 2-4 Great Darkgate Street, Aberystwyth has moved. The Boots Opticians service will be remaining at this location, however, the Hearingcare service has now completed its relocation, moving into the Boots store at Withybush Retail Park, Haverfordwest.
“We’ll still be able to access all of your records at our new store and your Hearing Aid Audiologist will continue to provide you with the same great service that you’re used to.”
Chris has sent a copy of the letter to Ceredigion MP, Ben Lake.
“I would suggest this letter was written by someone who does not understand the implications of this decision or does not care,” Chris said of Boots decision to relocate its hearingcare service to Haverfordwest.
“I would suggest it is a bit of both.
“This would be a 130 mile round trip and at least five hours travelling.
“A lot of hearing aid users are elderly how will they access this service?
“Hearing aids are not cheap and NHS access is challenging.”
Chris has asked the MP to “write to Boots expressing disappointment in their decision”.
Chris told the Cambrian News he has had a “very positive response from Ben Lake’s office and Ben will write to express his concerns to Boots”.
Boots has been asked to comment.
Specsavers in Aberystwyth offers a hearing care service.
