Anna raises fantastic £24,500 for Bronglais Chemo Appeal
Subscribe newsletter
Businesswoman and mum-of-three Anna Crane-Jones organised a Summer Ball and raised a fantastic £24,500 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal after receiving treatment for breast cancer.
Anna said she wanted to support the appeal for a new chemotherapy day unit after staff there were so “amazing”.
After smashing her £10,000 fundraising target, Anna said: “I still can’t believe that a total of £24,500 was raised, which is all thanks to the support from local businesses and individuals.
“A lot of time and effort was put into the event, but it was all worth it seeing the £10,000 target smashed. It was an excellent night, with good food and great entertainment, and Geraint Hughes did an excellent job hosting. Thanks to all who contributed and attended the evening to help make it a success for such a good cause.”
Anna was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago, at the age of 37.
“I found a lump while on a skiing holiday and it all went from there. It was such a shock to find out I had cancer. A lumpectomy followed, along with six months of chemotherapy, four weeks of radiotherapy and a year of immunotherapy. I still go for six-monthly check-ups.”
“The staff on the chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital were brilliant. They couldn’t have done any more,” added Anna, who lives in Lampeter with her husband, farmer Ceirian Jones, and their three sons, Harvey, 17, 14-year-old Kai and Osian, aged eight.
“It was hard for the boys but we always stayed positive and now I feel fine.”
Anna added: “I wanted to organise something to raise money for the appeal to say thank you. So many people have been affected by cancer and it is so important that everyone can come together to support the appeal with a final push to raise the vital funds needed to open the new unit.”
Bridget Harpwood, fundraising officer for Hywel Dda Health Charities which is organising the appeal, said: “We are so grateful to Anna for her support and the incredible amount raised.
“With the help of our local communities, our dream of having a brand-new, modern and fit-for-the-future unit to greatly improve the experience for our patients can become a reality.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |