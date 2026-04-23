Cancer cases in Wales have reached a new high with around 20,500 people diagnosed every year according to a new report by Cancer Research UK.
The Cancer in the UK Report 2026: Wales reveals that incidence rates have increased by five per cent in Wales since the early 1990s, and since the early 1970s, cancer death rates have fallen by around 16 per cent.
Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, said: “More people are being diagnosed with cancer than ever before.
“Although cancer survival has doubled in the UK since the 1970s, progress has slowed over the last decade.
“Real results are needed to improve the lives of cancer patients in Wales by diagnosing cancer earlier, and meeting cancer waiting time targets.”
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