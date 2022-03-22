Another health board warns of rising Covid cases as Welsh Government plans to review remaining restrictions

Tomorrow marks the two year anniversary of the first lockdown

THERE are more than 200 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals across north Wales, a health board has warned as the Welsh Government prepares to review restrictions.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, which covers north Wales, says it has seen a ‘marked increase’ in cases of Covid-19 and this is resulting in more patients with the virus in hospital.

Gill Harris, Executive Director of Nursing & Midwifery for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “As our hospitals come under increasing pressure, keeping staff and patients safe from infection becomes much more challenging.

“We currently have over 200 Covid-19 positive patients across our three acute hospitals and within our community hospitals. This creates additional challenges for us both in terms of patients admitted with the virus, staff sickness and the potential for transmission within our hospitals.

“Thankfully, the majority of our patients with the virus are not becoming seriously ill and this is due to the high rate of vaccination within our population.

“However, the door is always open for those who have yet to come forward for their first, second or booster dose.

“At this time, please think long and hard about whether a trip to one of our hospitals is absolutely necessary. Visiting on our wards remains restricted except for some limited circumstances, as detailed on our website.

“Supporting vulnerable family or friends, or accessing healthcare services, remain the only reasons anyone other than staff should be accessing the site. Routine services are continuing and patients should continue to attend appointments unless they are told otherwise.”

Hywel Dda University Health Board, which covers Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, announced earlier today that some hospital appointments have had to be cancelled due to a rise in Covid-19 cases across west Wales.

The health board says it is rescheduling a small amount of planned care, with Director of Operations Andrew Carruthers saying: “We are doing all we can to ensure we support teams on the ground to continue to provide critical services in challenging circumstances.

“This means we are rescheduling a very small number of operations.

“We are also making some adjustments to staffing where there are challenges in particular teams, so that we can provide as much support as possible where it is needed most.”

The Welsh Government is due to review coronavirus restrictions in Wales on Friday with suggestions that rules on wearing face masks may be kept a little longer than the proposed 28 March expiry date, ministers had originally planned.

Speaking earlier today, Health Minister Eluned Morgan, said that although there has been a ‘steady decline in Covid-19 cases since January 2022, we are now once again seeing ‘a marked increase’ in cases once more throughout Wales.

She added that this is being driven by the BA.2 sub-type of the Omicron virus.

She added that all signs show that this is ‘even more transmissable’ and ‘fast moving’ than the original Omicron virus.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, marks the two year anniversary of the UK’s first lockdown which Ms Morgan said would be ‘a poignant day as we reflect on the last two years and remember those who died during the pandemic.’