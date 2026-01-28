Thanks to generous donations to Hywel Dda Health Charities, parents and carers of children and young people supported by the Wish Fund have been able to attend a wellbeing day at St Brides Hotel and Spa.
The Wish Fund aims to create lasting memories for children and young people with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions and their families.
The families and carers visited St Brides Hotel and Spa in July 2025 for a much-needed respite which included a sound bath session, lunch and use of the Marine Spa.
Rachel Brown, Paediatric Palliative Care Play Specialist, said: “We’re so grateful for the generous donations to the Wish Fund that enabled us to organise this experience for the parents and carers we support.”
