Plans to provide a bundle to parents of new born babies in areas of Wales “remains a priority for the Welsh Government.”
The Welsh Government has made £2.5m available for the Baby Bundles programme in 2025-26.
The programme will provide a Baby Bundle - including items such as a warm blanket and clothing plus support and advice - on a targeted basis, to every expectant family living within a core Flying Start area.
Dawn Bowden MS, Minister for Children and Social Care said: “Providing a Baby Bundle will remove some of the financial pressure families face in the most deprived areas of Wales and help deliver against our Child Poverty Strategy commitment to reduce costs and maximise the income of families.”
